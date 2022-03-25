Market Mover: ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Falls at Midday March 25

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) has lost $0.03 (2.34%) and is currently sitting at $1.25, as of 12:12:41 est on March 25.

86,512 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 19.63% over the last 5 days and shares gained 8.47% over the last 30 days.

ReShape Lifesciences expects its next earnings on 2022-03-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ReShape Lifesciences visit the company profile.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

To get more information on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles