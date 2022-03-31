Market Mover: Repare (RPTX) Up at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RPTX - Market Data & News Trade

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) shares moved 4.76%, or $0.685 per share, as on 12:10:55 est today. Since opening at $14.59, 60,148 shares of Repare exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $15.52 and $14.50.

Already the company is down 31.72%.

Repare is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Pol? inhibitor program.

