Market Mover: Remark (MARK) Rises at Midday April 19

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) moved 3.16% Tuesday.

As of 12:05:45 est, Remark is currently sitting at $0.65 and has moved $0.0199 per share in trading so far.

Remark has moved 18.89% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.46% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Remark Holdings Inc

Remark Holdings, Inc. delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

