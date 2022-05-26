Market Mover: Regulus (RGLS) Up at Midday May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGLS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) is trading 12.20% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:08:24 est, was $0.28. Regulus has risen $0.0297 over the previous day’s close.

903,679 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Regulus has a YTD change of 22.73%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

