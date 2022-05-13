Market Mover: Redfin (RDFN) Up at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange rdfn - Market Data & News Trade

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares moved 6.55%, or $0.7 per share, as on 12:07:58 est today. After Opening the Day at $11.07, 2,084,731 shares of Redfin exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $11.54 and $10.81.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 72.15%.

Redfin anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Redfin Corp

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. The Company sells homes for more money and charge half the fee. It also runs the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Its home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and its lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have its renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, Redfin has saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. It serves more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

