Market Mover: Red Cat (RCAT) Drops at Midday May 18

Today Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading 5.62% down.

The latest price, as of 12:08:52 est, was $1.72. Red Cat has fallen $0.1 over the previous day’s close.

224,802 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Red Cat has a YTD change of 14.42%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Red Cat Holdings Inc

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its three wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team which has won numerous championships. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution (

