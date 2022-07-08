Market Mover: Recruiter.com (RCRT) Gains at Midday July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCRT - Market Data & News

Today Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) is trading 17.33% up.

The latest price, as of 12:08:29 est, was $1.08. Recruiter.com has moved $0.1595 in trading today.

170,635 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Recruiter.com has moved YTD 64.87%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

