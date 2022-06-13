Market Mover: Ready Capital (RC) Drops at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) moved 6.57% Monday.

As of 12:09:40 est, Ready Capital is currently sitting at $12.74 and has moved $0.89 per share.

Ready Capital has moved 6.10% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.00% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Ready Capital Corp

Ready Capital Corporation is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

