Market Mover: RCI Hospitality (RICK) Rises at Midday March 16

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) shares climbed 2.51%, or $1.5 per share, as on 12:10:03 est today. Since opening at $61.14, 26,283 shares of RCI Hospitality have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $61.62 and $60.04.

This year the company has a YTD change of 23.28%.

RCI Hospitality is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

