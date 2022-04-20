Market Mover: Rayonier (RYN) Gains at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RYN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is trading 1.24% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:15:33 est, was $45.43. Rayonier has risen $0.56 over the previous day’s close.

182,323 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Rayonier has moved YTD 12.25%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Rayonier Inc.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S.Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a 'look-through basis', the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

