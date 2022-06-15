Market Mover: Rave Restaurant (RAVE) Climbs at Midday June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAVE - Market Data & News Trade

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) has climbed $0.0699 (7.28%) and sits at $1.04, as of 12:06:10 est on June 15.

89,649 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 2.14% over the last 5 days and shares gained 10.36% over the last 30 days.

Rave Restaurant expects its next earnings on 2022-09-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rave Restaurant visit the company profile.

About Rave Restaurant Group Inc

Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group owns, operates and franchises over 200 Pie Five Pizza, Pizza Inn and PIE restaurants domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is a leader in the fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. PIE is a kiosk concept that offers a fast, convenient way to serve customers the same iconic, quality pizza they have come to expect from Pizza Inn.

