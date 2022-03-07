Market Mover: Radiant Logistics, (RLGT) Loses at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RLGT - Market Data & News

Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: RLGT) are down 2.77% Monday.

As of 12:19:41 est, Radiant Logistics, is currently sitting at $6.25 and has fallen $0.18 so far today.

Radiant Logistics, has moved 8.35% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.97% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

