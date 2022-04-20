Market Mover: Quanex Building Products (NX) Rises at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NX - Market Data & News Trade

Quanex Building Products Corp (NYSE: NX) shares climbed 3.95%, or $0.83 per share, as on 12:10:12 est today. Since opening at $21.14, 292,440 shares of Quanex Building Products have been traded today and the stock has moved between $22.04 and $21.14.

This year the company has moved YTD 14.96%.

Quanex Building Products expects its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Quanex Building Products Corp

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

