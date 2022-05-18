Market Mover: Qiagen NV (QGEN) Falls at Midday May 18

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) shares are down 3.14%, or $1.44 per share, as on 12:08:11 est today. Since opening the day at $45.09, 309,043 shares of Qiagen NV exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $45.26 and $44.33.

This year the company is down 17.43%.

Qiagen NV is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Qiagen NV

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Its sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

