Market Mover: PureCycle (PCT) Drops at Midday June 29

Shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) are down 9.30% Wednesday.

As of 12:06:33 est, PureCycle is currently sitting at $6.89 and has moved $0.7 so far today.

PureCycle has moved 19.03% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.32% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About PureCycle Technologies Inc

PureCycle’s ground-breaking, patented recycling process, developed and licensed by Procter & Gamble (“P&G”) and commercialized by PureCycle, separates color, odor and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (“UPRP”) resin with virgin-like properties. The PureCycle process creates an opportunity to fully close the loop in the creation of recycled polypropylene (“rPP”), which, while being one of the highest volume, most versatile and robust plastics, has an extremely low reclamation rate across the globe. PureCycle holds the possibility to solve for the ongoing problem of recycling the approximately 170 billion pounds of PP produced every year, which has averaged a 5% rate of growth over the last five years. Consumer demand, combined with major multinational sustainability commitments, reinforced by new stringent recycled content restrictions and non-recycled plastic taxes, have led to substantial interest in, and demand for, PureCycle’s UPRP. Today there is virtually no UPRP in the market, and PureCycle is the first company to solely focus on recycling and reintegrating polypropylene upstream into high-value, consumer-facing applications. To date, PureCycle has established strategic partnerships and supply contracts across the plastics value chain including, but not limited to, resin producers, converters, and consumer facing brands. The PureCycle technology is being brought to market by a strong management team with deep expertise and a demonstrated history of bringing disruptive technologies to market. Over the last three years, PureCycle has built a series of strategic partnerships with major multinational corporations and players in the plastics industry and has memorialized demand commitments through long-term contracts and letters of intent for almost four times (4x) the output of its first production facility in Ironton, Ohio. PureCycle has been recognized by the American Chemistry Council for its innovation in plastics recycling and, more recently, was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Top 100 Inventions of the Year in 2019.

