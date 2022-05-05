Market Mover: PTC (PTCT) Falls at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTCT - Market Data & News Trade

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) has fallen $1.17 (3.19%) and sits at $35.62, as of 12:15:08 est on May 5.

132,433 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 1.18% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 15.24% over the last 30 days.

PTC expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About PTC Therapeutics Inc

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

