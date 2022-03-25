Market Mover: Prometheus (RXDX) Drops at Midday March 25

Today Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) is trading 3.01% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:29 est, was $38.49. Prometheus has fallen $1.19 so far today.

39,772 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Prometheus has a YTD change of 0.08%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Prometheus visit the company profile.

About Prometheus Biosciences Inc

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment and diagnosis of IBD. The company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary bioinformatics discovery methods with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. Prometheus is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

To get more information on Prometheus Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Prometheus Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles