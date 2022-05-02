Market Mover: Prologis (PLD) Loses at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLD - Market Data & News Trade

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) shares lost 4.00%, or $6.405 per share, as on 12:16:37 est today. Since opening at $160.95, 2,362,646 shares of Prologis have been traded today and the stock has traded between $161.43 and $152.50.

Already the company has moved YTD 4.30%.

Prologis is set to release earnings on 2022-07-18.

About Prologis Inc

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

