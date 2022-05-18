Market Mover: PROG (PRG) Falls at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRG - Market Data & News Trade

PROG Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRG) shares are down 3.62%, or $1.02 per share, as on 12:08:03 est today. After Opening the Day at $27.99, 165,117 shares of PROG have traded hands and the stock has traded between $27.99 and $27.02.

Already this year the company is down 37.57%.

PROG is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About PROG Holdings Inc

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

