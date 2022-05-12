Market Mover: Privia Health (PRVA) Gains at Midday May 12

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) has climbed $2.08 (11.10%) and is currently sitting at $21.12, as of 12:08:44 est on May 12.

572,790 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 24.28% over the last 5 days and shares fell 31.03% over the last 30 days.

Privia Health expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Privia Health Group Inc

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

