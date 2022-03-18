Market Mover: Primis (FRST) Loses at Midday March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRST - Market Data & News Trade

Primis Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FRST) has lost $0.34 (2.37%) and sits at $14.02, as of 11:35:10 est on March 18.

40,991 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 2.14% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.24% over the last 30 days.

Primis anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Primis visit the company profile.

About Primis Financial Corp

Primis Financial Corp. headquartered in McLean, Virginia is the holding company for Primis Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

To get more information on Primis Financial Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Primis Financial Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles