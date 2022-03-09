Market Mover: Prelude (PRLD) Up at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRLD - Market Data & News Trade

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) shares climbed 7.72%, or $0.635 per share, as on 12:13:56 est today. Since opening at $8.44, 43,315 shares of Prelude have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $8.96 and $8.44.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 33.90%.

Prelude anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-15.

About Prelude Therapeutics Inc

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

