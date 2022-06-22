Market Mover: Precision Drilling (PDS) Loses at Midday June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE: PDS) is trading 7.93% down.

The latest price, as of 12:01:07 est, was $62.96. Precision Drilling has moved $5.42 in trading today.

40,841 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Precision Drilling has moved YTD 93.00%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Precision Drilling Corp

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as 'Alpha' that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'PD' and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'PDS'.

