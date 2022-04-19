Market Mover: Potbelly (PBPB) Up at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PBPB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) is trading 2.15% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:02:53 est, was $6.65. Potbelly has moved $0.14 over the previous day’s close.

25,991 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Potbelly has moved YTD 16.67%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Potbelly Corp

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States.

