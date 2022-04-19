Market Mover: Portland General Electric Co (POR) Rises at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange POR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR) moved 1.27% Tuesday.

As of 12:12:08 est, Portland General Electric Co is currently sitting at $53.99 and has climbed $0.675 per share in trading so far.

Portland General Electric Co has moved 0.12% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 1.53% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Portland General Electric Co

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

