Market Mover: Polypid (PYPD) Climbs at Midday July 25

Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) has risen $0.39 (8.09%) and sits at $5.21, as of 12:03:58 est on July 25.

24,833 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 1.26% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.56% over the last 30 days.

Polypid anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Polypid visit the company profile.

About Polypid Ltd

PolyPid Ltd. is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

