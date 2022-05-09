Market Mover: Plus (PSTV) Drops at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PSTV - Market Data & News Trade

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are down 12.73%, or $0.0795 per share, as on 12:12:05 est today. Since opening the day at $0.61, 65,634 shares of Plus exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $0.62 and $0.54.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 40.53%.

Plus expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Plus Therapeutics Inc

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

