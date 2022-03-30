Market Mover: Pliant (PLRX) Loses at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) moved 2.47% Wednesday.

As of 12:12:18 est, Pliant is currently sitting at $7.51 and has moved $0.19 per share.

Pliant has moved 20.21% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 42.96% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Pliant Therapeutics Inc

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

