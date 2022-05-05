Market Mover: Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Falls at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLYA - Market Data & News Trade

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) shares are down 3.05%, or $0.265 per share, as on 12:16:04 est today. Since opening at $8.61, 533,017 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $8.72 and $8.38.

Already the company is up 9.02%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. ('Playa') is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexicoand the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,867 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romanaan All-Inclusive Adult Resort. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republicthat are managed by a third party, manages Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republicand owns one additional property in Mexico.

