Market Mover: Piper Sandler Co`s (PIPR) Gains at Midday May 2

Piper Sandler Co`s (NYSE: PIPR) shares moved 3.27%, or $3.765 per share, as on 12:15:18 est today. Opening the day at $114.79, 31,443 shares of Piper Sandler Co`s have traded hands and the stock has moved between $120.48 and $115.24.

Already this year the company is down 35.33%.

Piper Sandler Co`s anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Piper Sandler Co`s

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

