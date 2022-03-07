Market Mover: Pilgrim`s Pride (PPC) Falls at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PPC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Pilgrim`s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ: PPC) is trading 5.90% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:17:52 est, was $21.37. Pilgrim`s Pride has moved $1.335 so far today.

647,657 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Pilgrim`s Pride has moved YTD 19.82%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pilgrim`s Pride visit the company profile.

About Pilgrim`s Pride Corp.

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

To get more information on Pilgrim`s Pride Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pilgrim`s Pride Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles