Market Mover: Phunware (PHUN) Down at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHUN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) lost 13.69% Friday.

As of 12:06:05 est, Phunware sits at $1.52 and has moved $0.241 per share.

Phunware has moved 45.45% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.08% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Phunware visit the company profile.

About Phunware Inc

Phunware, Inc. , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month.

To get more information on Phunware Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Phunware Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles