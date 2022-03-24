Market Mover: Photronics, (PLAB) Rises at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLAB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) are up 2.39% Thursday.

As of 12:13:25 est, Photronics, is currently sitting at $17.60 and has climbed $0.41 per share in trading so far.

Photronics, has moved 6.38% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.86% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-23.

About Photronics, Inc.

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

