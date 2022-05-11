Market Mover: Phio (PHIO) Drops at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHIO - Market Data & News Trade

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has dropped $0.0321 (4.43%) and is currently sitting at $0.69, as of 12:04:02 est on May 11.

63,770 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 16.77% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 69.14% over the last 30 days.

Phio anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform. The Company's efforts are focused on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system through its proprietary INTASYL platform with utility in immune cells and the tumor micro-environment. Our goal is to develop powerful INTASYL therapeutic compounds that can weaponize immune effector cells to overcome tumor immune escape, thereby providing patients a powerful new treatment option that goes beyond current treatment modalities.

