Market Mover: Phathom (PHAT) Gains at Midday June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHAT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) is trading 5.28% up.

The latest price, as of 12:06:53 est, was $7.93. Phathom has risen $0.4 so far today.

82,933 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Phathom has a YTD change of 61.51%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Phathom visit the company profile.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

To get more information on Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles