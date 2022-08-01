Market Mover: Perkinelmer, (PKI) Up at Midday August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PKI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Perkinelmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is trading 6.54% up.

The latest price, as of 12:05:37 est, was $165.18. Perkinelmer, has risen $10.01 over the previous day’s close.

1,013,158 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Perkinelmer, has a YTD change of 23.72%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Perkinelmer, Inc.

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

