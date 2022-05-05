Market Mover: Peoples, (Marietta, OH) (PEBO) Drops at Midday May 5

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH) (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares lost 2.71%, or $0.78 per share, as on 12:14:30 est today. Opening the day at $28.57, 26,331 shares of Peoples, (Marietta, OH) exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $28.60 and $28.01.

Already the company has a YTD change of 8.37%.

Peoples, (Marietta, OH) expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (Marietta, OH)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

