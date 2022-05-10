Market Mover: Penske Automotive (PAG) Loses at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) moved 3.05% Tuesday.

As of 12:04:43 est, Penske Automotive is currently sitting at $106.43 and has moved $3.33 per share in trading so far.

Penske Automotive has moved 16.13% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.27% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Penske Automotive visit the company profile.

About Penske Automotive Group Inc

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe

To get more information on Penske Automotive Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Penske Automotive Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering