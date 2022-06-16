Market Mover: Pennymac Mortgage (PMT) Down at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PMT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) are down 6.19% Thursday.

As of 12:14:03 est, Pennymac Mortgage sits at $12.18 and has fallen $0.805 so far today.

Pennymac Mortgage has moved 14.91% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 22.65% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

