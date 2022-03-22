Market Mover: Pegasystems (PEGA) Rises at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PEGA - Market Data & News Trade

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares climbed 4.42%, or $3.49 per share, as on 12:14:15 est today. After Opening the Day at $79.31, 300,517 shares of Pegasystems have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $82.94 and $79.04.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 29.33%.

Pegasystems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Pegasystems Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

