Market Mover: Pegasystems (PEGA) Loses at Midday April 22

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) fell 1.55% Friday.

As of 12:12:00 est, Pegasystems sits at $71.17 and has fallen $1.125 so far today.

Pegasystems has moved 11.96% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 35.19% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Pegasystems Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

