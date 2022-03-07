Market Mover: PDS (PDSB) Down at Midday March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PDSB - Market Data & News Trade

Today PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) is trading 5.67% down.

The latest price, as of 12:09:06 est, was $5.08. PDS dropped $0.305 so far today.

271,558 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, PDS has a YTD change of 33.58%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PDS visit the company profile.

About PDS Biotechnology Corporation

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

To get more information on PDS Biotechnology Corporation and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PDS Biotechnology Corporation's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles