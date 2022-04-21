Market Mover: Park City, (PCYG) Down at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCYG - Market Data & News Trade

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) has lost $0.1 (1.97%) and sits at $4.97, as of 10:50:08 est on April 21.

2,267 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 1.60% over the last 5 days and shares lost 11.52% over the last 30 days.

Park City, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Park City Group, Inc.

Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families-compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing-ReposiTrak's cloud-based platform's integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

