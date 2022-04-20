Market Mover: Park Aerospace (PKE) Up at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PKE - Market Data & News Trade

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) has climbed $0.19 (1.56%) and is currently sitting at $12.41, as of 12:08:57 est on April 20.

17,476 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 1.16% over the last 5 days and shares lost 11.10% over the last 30 days.

Park Aerospace expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Park Aerospace Corp

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications.

