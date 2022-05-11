Market Mover: Par Pacific (PARR) Up at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PARR - Market Data & News Trade

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) has climbed $1.025 (7.49%) and is currently sitting at $14.70, as of 12:07:01 est on May 11.

204,398 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 12.25% over the last 5 days and shares lost 3.73% over the last 30 days.

Par Pacific expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Par Pacific Holdings Inc

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

