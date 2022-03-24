Market Mover: Pan American Silver (PAAS) Gains at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PAAS - Market Data & News Trade

Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares have risen 3.03%, or $0.845 per share, as on 12:12:18 est today. After Opening the Day at $28.14, 1,862,190 shares of Pan American Silver have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $29.15 and $27.93.

This year the company is up 12.06%.

Pan American Silver anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Pan American Silver Corp

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. It also owns the Escobal mine in Guatemalathat is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, it provides enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. It is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C.

