Market Mover: Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Drops at Midday June 16

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) has dropped $26.38 (5.42%) and sits at $460.70, as of 12:13:43 est on June 16.

644,290 shares have traded hands.

The Company fell 7.21% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 4.02% over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-22.

About Palo Alto Networks Inc

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Its mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting the digital way of life. The Company helps address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, the Company is at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. The vision of the Company is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before.

