Market Mover: Pagerduty (PD) Down at Midday April 7

Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) lost 3.49% Thursday.

As of 12:14:15 est, Pagerduty is currently sitting at $31.64 and has fallen $1.14 per share.

Pagerduty has moved 15.89% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.99% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Pagerduty Inc

PagerDuty, Inc. is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more.

