Market Mover: Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Climbs at Midday April 13

Today Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is trading 1.09% up.

The latest price, as of 12:02:52 est, was $4.08. Oxford Square Capital has climbed $0.044 over the previous day’s close.

84,375 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Oxford Square Capital has moved YTD 2.30%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ('CLO') vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

