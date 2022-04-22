Market Mover: Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Falls at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ORCC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) is trading 1.10% down.

The latest price, as of 12:11:58 est, was $14.80. Owl Rock Capital has fallen $0.165 so far today.

784,511 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Owl Rock Capital has moved YTD 7.95%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Owl Rock Capital visit the company profile.

About Owl Rock Capital Corp

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 110 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

